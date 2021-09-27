Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $158.70 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $89.34 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after purchasing an additional 197,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,638,000 after purchasing an additional 94,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,595,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

