Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRI. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.13.

DRI opened at $158.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.43. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $89.34 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,045,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

