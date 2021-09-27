Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $158.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.43. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $89.34 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,013.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

