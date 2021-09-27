Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.13.
Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $158.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.43. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $89.34 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.
In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,013.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
