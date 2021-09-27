Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 32.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,290,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $134,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,594,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $35,167,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,268,543.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total transaction of $48,293,160.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,194,358.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,850,958 shares of company stock valued at $244,459,835. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $147.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.79. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -866.54 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $150.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

