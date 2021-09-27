Datamine FLUX Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $199,736.36 and approximately $7,940.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00065133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00101292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00141366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,088.68 or 1.00052589 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.35 or 0.06904163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.46 or 0.00748765 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 709,954 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars.

