DAV Coin One Day Volume Hits $1.41 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00054945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.49 or 0.00347740 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,494.92 or 0.99840492 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00088474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001669 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

