Davis R M Inc. Buys 25,477 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $38,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

VEU stock opened at $62.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

