Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $60,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,758,000 after acquiring an additional 96,356 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,496 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $678.07 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.58 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $678.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

