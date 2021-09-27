Davis R M Inc. Has $22.69 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.07% of ANSYS worth $22,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $354.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.63 and a 200 day moving average of $351.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

