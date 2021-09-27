Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,898 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,485,986 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,943 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,840,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $438,764,000 after purchasing an additional 358,019 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

NKE opened at $149.01 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $235.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.