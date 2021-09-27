Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $275.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.51 and its 200 day moving average is $258.77. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.18.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.