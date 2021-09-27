DEAPcoin Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $21.90 million and $6.47 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00054640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00122843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00043537 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

