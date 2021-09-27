Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.67

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.67 and last traded at $46.65, with a volume of 806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.76% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $168.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 89.95%.

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,966.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

