Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.47% of Denali Therapeutics worth $44,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after buying an additional 86,005 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 35.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 77,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,906,000 after purchasing an additional 471,589 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $108,506.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $555,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,797. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.86 and a beta of 1.88. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

