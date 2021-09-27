Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires 802,817 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802,817 shares during the quarter. Euronav makes up about 0.9% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 1.88% of Euronav worth $35,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Euronav by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Euronav by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.56. 162,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

