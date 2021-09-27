Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 23,435 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 771,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,435 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,287,773 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $227,252,000 after purchasing an additional 192,334 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.1% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,695,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,372,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $125,756,000 after buying an additional 120,217 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 414,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,125,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

