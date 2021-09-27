Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 25,294 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,294 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.8% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 396.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,568,000 after purchasing an additional 552,343 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,248,000 after acquiring an additional 533,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $92,524,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.78.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.78. The company had a trading volume of 36,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,631. The firm has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.14 and a 200-day moving average of $195.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

