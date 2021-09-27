DerivaDAO (DDX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.86 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $154.77 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $5.93 or 0.00013576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00066591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00104165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00141118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,830.60 or 1.00324483 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.98 or 0.06990294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.60 or 0.00777316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

