Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,928 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $53,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 4.1% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in VeriSign by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in VeriSign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN stock opened at $217.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.12. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $651,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,317,488.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,554,386.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,052 shares of company stock worth $4,412,445. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

