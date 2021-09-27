Deutsche Bank AG Has $57.54 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,633 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $57,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLT opened at $135.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.14 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $136.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.03.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

