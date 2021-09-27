Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,170 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.33% of Eastman Chemical worth $52,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,570,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 325,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 525,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,865,000 after buying an additional 187,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 559.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 161,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after buying an additional 137,107 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMN opened at $102.20 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.17 and a 200 day moving average of $115.19.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

