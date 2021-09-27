Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 104,011 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,011 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.17% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $49,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $56.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

