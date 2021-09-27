Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,378 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $50,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $7,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,817.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 270,014 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after buying an additional 1,747,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $61.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

