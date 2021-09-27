Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,442 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.27% of Domino’s Pizza worth $46,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.39.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $489.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $514.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.04. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

