Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $50.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.75.

NYSE INVH opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

