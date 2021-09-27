Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective from Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.35% from the company’s previous close.

LHA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.95 ($8.18).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting €6.23 ($7.33). 16,088,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.76. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

