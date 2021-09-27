Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.30 ($32.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.24 ($27.34).

DTE opened at €17.45 ($20.53) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.33. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

