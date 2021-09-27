Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTCWY. UBS Group lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

DTCWY stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

