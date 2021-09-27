DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM stock opened at $560.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $515.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.91. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $579.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $23,891,179. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.25.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.