DIA (DIA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20.99 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. DIA has a market cap of $67.55 million and approximately $20.99 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DIA has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One DIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00003731 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00128456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00044022 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official website is diadata.org . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

