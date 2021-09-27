Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Tops $0.0074

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $279,759.06 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,564.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.35 or 0.07059310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.49 or 0.00347740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $499.74 or 0.01147138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00107425 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.46 or 0.00565738 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.37 or 0.00549453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00293455 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,795,371 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.