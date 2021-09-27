Dimecoin Reaches One Day Volume of $471.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $471.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00120664 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

