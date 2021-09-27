Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Holdings Trimmed by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,370 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 43.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIN. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

DIN opened at $86.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

