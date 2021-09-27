DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

DNP stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $30,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.