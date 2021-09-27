Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 310.9% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.39.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $489.84 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.04.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

