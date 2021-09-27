Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Domino’s Pizza worth $16,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $489.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.04.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.39.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

