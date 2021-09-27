E-L Financial Co. Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.50 (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

ELF stock opened at C$925.00 on Monday. E-L Financial has a one year low of C$650.00 and a one year high of C$989.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$921.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$933.26. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2.78.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported C$59.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$928.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that E-L Financial will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and limited partnership and other private companies.

