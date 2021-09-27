Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $310,000 in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after buying an additional 123,660 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $5,176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 5,473.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 254,222 shares in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWG. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

NatWest Group stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

