Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,470 Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayside Technology Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSTG. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Wayside Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 16,215.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayside Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan bought 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,301.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,172.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $114.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

