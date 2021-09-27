Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.75

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.75 and last traded at $55.75, with a volume of 491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.

Several brokerages have commented on EGRX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $730.16 million, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,082,183 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,118,000 after buying an additional 100,812 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 716,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,682,000 after buying an additional 227,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 276,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,907 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,009 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 41,525 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

