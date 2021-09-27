East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $99.00 at Morgan Stanley

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.40.

EWBC stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,785,000 after buying an additional 116,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after buying an additional 1,434,623 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,250,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,278,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,694,000 after buying an additional 76,752 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

