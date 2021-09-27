eBoost (EBST) Price Tops $0.0235 on Top Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $1,499.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00349552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000707 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000104 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

