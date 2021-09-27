Edward Harris Fenster Sells 5,815 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,815 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $250,510.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,475 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $109,048.50.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,391 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $146,864.21.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48.

Sunrun stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $49.20.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after buying an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sunrun by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 132.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,852,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Stephens initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

