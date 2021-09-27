Ellington Financial Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

EFC opened at $18.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.48. The firm has a market cap of $935.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.20. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellington Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 301.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,635 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Ellington Financial worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.