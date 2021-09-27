ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.80 ($15.06) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ElringKlinger currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.86 ($16.30).

Shares of ElringKlinger stock opened at €12.08 ($14.21) on Thursday. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €6.27 ($7.38) and a 52 week high of €18.18 ($21.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $765.39 million and a PE ratio of 19.87.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

