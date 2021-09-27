Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.44.

EMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of TSE EMA traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.28. Emera has a one year low of C$49.66 and a one year high of C$60.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.91%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.