Emercoin (EMC) Market Cap Tops $2.65 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.65 million and $23,818.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 74.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,109,729 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

