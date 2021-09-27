Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.26

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.26 and last traded at $53.44, with a volume of 403149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBS. TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.