Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 44.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $140,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $156.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.96 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.