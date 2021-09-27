Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $263,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $52.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $141,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,169 shares of company stock worth $3,345,649 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

